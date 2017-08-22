NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes new US approach to Afghanistan

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: Reuters) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: Reuters)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday welcomed President Donald Trump’s decision to dispatch more troops to Afghanistan. “NATO remains fully committed to Afghanistan and I am looking forward to discussing the way ahead with (Defense) Secretary (James) Mattis and our Allies and international partners,” Stoltenberg said in a statement.

NATO has 12,000 troops in Afghanistan, and 15 countries have pledgeJens Stoltenbergd more, Stoltenberg said.

