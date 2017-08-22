Only in Express
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes new US approach to Afghanistan

NATO has 12,000 troops in Afghanistan, and 15 countries have pledged more, Stoltenberg said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday welcomed President Donald Trump’s decision to dispatch more troops to Afghanistan. “NATO remains fully committed to Afghanistan and I am looking forward to discussing the way ahead with (Defense) Secretary (James) Mattis and our Allies and international partners,” Stoltenberg said in a statement.

NATO has 12,000 troops in Afghanistan, and 15 countries have pledgeJens Stoltenbergd more, Stoltenberg said.

