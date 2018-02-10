Narendra Modi in Palestine LIVE Updates: PM arrives in Ramallah, bilateral meeting with President Abbas begins

LIVE Updates: After landing in Amman, PM Modi thanked King Abdullah II of Jordan for facilitating the transit. (Twitter/Narendra Modi) LIVE Updates: After landing in Amman, PM Modi thanked King Abdullah II of Jordan for facilitating the transit. (Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday create history as he will become the first Indian prime minister to make a state visit to Palestine. His first engagement after arriving in Ramallah will be to lay a wreath at the Mausoleum of Late President Yasser Arafat.

PM Modi will be received by Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas before the ceremonial welcome in the compound of the presidential headquarters, also known as Al-Muqata’a.

I will be undertaking bilateral visits to Palestine, United Arab Emirates and Oman from 9th to 12th February. The Gulf and West Asian region is a key priority in our external engagement. We enjoy vibrant multi-dimensional ties with the countries there. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2018

A number of agreements are likely to be inked between the two sides during PM Modi’s three-hour visit to Palestine under which India will provide funding for a number of projects in the fields of health, education, culture and women’s empowerment.

PM Narendra Modi's schedule in Palestine

PM Modi on Friday arrived in Jordan on the first leg of his tour of three West Asian countries, including Palestine, during which he would hold talks on deepening cooperation in strategic areas such as security and trade.

PM Modi’s visit to Palestine comes a month after India hosted Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

