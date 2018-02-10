  • Associate Sponsor
Narendra Modi in Palestine LIVE Updates: PM arrives in Ramallah, bilateral meeting with President Abbas begins

Narendra Modi in Palestine LIVE Updates: The prime minister on Friday arrived in Jordan on the first leg of his tour of three West Asian countries, including Palestine, during which he would hold talks on deepening cooperation in strategic areas such as security and trade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday create history as he will become the first Indian prime minister to make a state visit to Palestine. His first engagement after arriving in Ramallah will be to lay a wreath at the Mausoleum of Late President Yasser Arafat.

PM Modi will be received by Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas before the ceremonial welcome in the compound of the presidential headquarters, also known as Al-Muqata’a.

A number of agreements are likely to be inked between the two sides during PM Modi’s three-hour visit to Palestine under which India will provide funding for a number of projects in the fields of health, education, culture and women’s empowerment.

PM Modi on Friday arrived in Jordan on the first leg of his tour of three West Asian countries, including Palestine, during which he would hold talks on deepening cooperation in strategic areas such as security and trade.

PM Modi’s visit to Palestine comes a month after India hosted Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  1. 2:45PM
    10 Feb, 18
  2. 2:42PM
    10 Feb, 18

    Seen here is Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arriving to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  3. 2:33PM
    10 Feb, 18
  5. 2:22PM
    10 Feb, 18

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi accorded ceremonial guard of honour at Al-Muqata'a, compound of the presidential headquarters in Palestine's Ramallah

  6. 2:17PM
    10 Feb, 18
  7. 2:08PM
    10 Feb, 18

    After paying homage to Yasser Arafat at the Mausoleum, PM Modi is scheduled to take a short tour, accompanied by Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, of the Yasser Arafat Museum located adjacent to the Mausoleum.

  8. 1:58PM
    10 Feb, 18
    PM Modi lays wreath at Mausoleum of Late President Yasser Arafat

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath at Mausoleum of Late President Yasser Arafat in Ramallah. (Source: ANI) 

    The Mausoleum of Yasser Arafat was unveiled on November 10, 2007, and is located adjacent to the compound of Presidential Headquarters (Al-Muqata'a).

  9. 1:46PM
    10 Feb, 18
    PM Modi arrives in Ramallah

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi after arrival in Palestine's Ramallah. 

  10. 1:41PM
    10 Feb, 18

    PM Modi will take a short tour, accompanied by Hamdallah, of the Yasser Arafat Museum located adjacent to the Mausoleum. PM Modi, who is on his maiden trip to Palestine, will be received by President Mahmoud Abbas and will review the guard of honour.

