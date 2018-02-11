Narendra Modi in UAE, Oman LIVE Updates: PM to lay foundation stone of first temple in Abu Dhabi

Temple Committee members present the temple literature to Crown Prince Abu Dhabi and PM Narendra Modi. This will be the first stone temple to be built in Abu Dhabi off Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway. (Source: MEA/Twitter) Temple Committee members present the temple literature to Crown Prince Abu Dhabi and PM Narendra Modi. This will be the first stone temple to be built in Abu Dhabi off Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway. (Source: MEA/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in UAE on Saturday and inked five Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), has a slew of engagements on Sunday in Abu Dhabi before he leaves for Muscat to meet Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said. On Sunday, Modi will visit the Wahat-Al-Karama (Martyrs’ Memorial) and pay tribute to the martyred war heroes of the UAE. The PM is then scheduled to address the Indian community at the Dubai Opera House, where he will flag off the laying of the foundation stone of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.

Next, the PM will meet business leaders from Gulf Cooperation Council, followed by a dialogue with Prime Minister of France Edouard Philippe at 12.50 am, before heading for his meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and PM of UAE. He will then deliver a keynote address at the 6th World Government Summit, in which India is the chief guest country.

In the first leg of his three-nation tour, Modi made a state visit to Palestine, a first by an Indian PM, where he was received by Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas.

