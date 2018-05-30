Narendra Modi in Indonesia LIVE: Both countries to upgrade ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
PM Modi in Indonesia LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a 5-day ASEAN tour, on Wednesday began his Indonesia visit by paying homage to martyrs of Indonesian independence struggle as he laid a wreath at the iconic Kalibata National Heroes' Cemetery in Jakarta.

By: Express Web Desk | Jakarta | Updated: May 30, 2018 12:32:53 pm
pm modi in indonesia live, modi indonesia visit, modi asean tour, asean nations, pm modi in indonesia, indonesia president Joko Widodo Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday started his five-day three-nation tour to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. He began his tour from Indonesia, where he paid homage to martyrs of Indonesian independence struggle by laying a wreath at the iconic Kalibata National Heroes’ Cemetery in Jakarta. This is PM Modi’s first-ever official visit to Indonesia.

Earlier, PM Modi met Indonesia President Joko Widodo and discussed bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas, including maritime, trade and investment. Modi, who is on the first leg of his three-nation tour, reached Indonesia on Tuesday. He will hold talks to cement the political, economic and strategic interest of the two friendly maritime neighbours.

Highlights

    12:32 (IST) 30 May 2018
    PM Narendra Modi pays visit to Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
    12:21 (IST) 30 May 2018
    PM Modi, Indonesian President Joko Widodo fly kites at a Kite exhibition in Jakarta
    12:20 (IST) 30 May 2018
    Modi, Indonesia Prez hold discussions over cooperation in marine, economy

    During the meeting, both the leaders highlighted potential areas of cooperation in marine, economy, and socio-culture as well as discussed regional and global issues. Modi said that India's Act East Policy and the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for all in the Region) matches President Widodo's Maritime Fulcrum Policy, a PTI report said.

    12:00 (IST) 30 May 2018
    PM Modi says India, Indonesia have agreed to the same shared vision for development of Indo-Pacific region.
    11:50 (IST) 30 May 2018
    Both the nations agree to upgrade their ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

    India and Indonesia on Wednesday agreed to upgrade their ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two countries signed 15 agreements including one on defence cooperation after extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joko Widodo in Jakarta, reports PTI.

    11:47 (IST) 30 May 2018
    PM codemns terror strikes in Indonesia, says we are together in fight against terror

    Prime Minister Modi, in his address, condemned the recent suicide attacks on churches in Indonesia. He said India condemns terror strikes in Indonesia and stands resolutely with it in fight against terror. (Photo-ANI)

    11:44 (IST) 30 May 2018
    PM Modi says India-ASEAN partnership has huge potential to bring peace beyond Indo-Pacific region

    India-ASEAN partnership can become a guarantee of peace not only in Indo-Pacific region but also beyond it, says PM Modi.

    11:42 (IST) 30 May 2018
    India, Indonesia to enhance their bilateral trade: PM Modi

    While addressing a gathering in Jakarta, PM Modi said India and Indonesia are set to double their efforts to take bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2025.

    11:38 (IST) 30 May 2018
    PM Modi began his Indonesia visit by paying homage to martyrs at Kalibata National Heroes' Cemetery

    PM Modi, who is on his first ever Indonesia visit, on Wednesday paid homage to martyrs of Indonesian independence struggle as he laid a wreath at the Kalibata National Heroes' Cemetery in Jakarta.

    PM Modi being greeted by the Indian community, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday. (PTI)

    On Wednesday, PM Modi met the Indonesia President Joko Widodo and thanked him for extending a warm welcome to him and his delegation. The PM is on a five day three-nation tour to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to consolidate India's ties with three important strategic partners in the Southeast Asia region.

