Narendra Modi in Indonesia LIVE: Both countries to upgrade ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday started his five-day three-nation tour to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. He began his tour from Indonesia, where he paid homage to martyrs of Indonesian independence struggle by laying a wreath at the iconic Kalibata National Heroes’ Cemetery in Jakarta. This is PM Modi’s first-ever official visit to Indonesia.
Earlier, PM Modi met Indonesia President Joko Widodo and discussed bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas, including maritime, trade and investment. Modi, who is on the first leg of his three-nation tour, reached Indonesia on Tuesday. He will hold talks to cement the political, economic and strategic interest of the two friendly maritime neighbours.
Highlights
During the meeting, both the leaders highlighted potential areas of cooperation in marine, economy, and socio-culture as well as discussed regional and global issues. Modi said that India's Act East Policy and the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for all in the Region) matches President Widodo's Maritime Fulcrum Policy, a PTI report said.
India and Indonesia on Wednesday agreed to upgrade their ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two countries signed 15 agreements including one on defence cooperation after extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joko Widodo in Jakarta, reports PTI.
Prime Minister Modi, in his address, condemned the recent suicide attacks on churches in Indonesia. He said India condemns terror strikes in Indonesia and stands resolutely with it in fight against terror. (Photo-ANI)
India-ASEAN partnership can become a guarantee of peace not only in Indo-Pacific region but also beyond it, says PM Modi.
While addressing a gathering in Jakarta, PM Modi said India and Indonesia are set to double their efforts to take bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2025.
PM Modi, who is on his first ever Indonesia visit, on Wednesday paid homage to martyrs of Indonesian independence struggle as he laid a wreath at the Kalibata National Heroes' Cemetery in Jakarta.