Mysterious train sparks speculation of Kim visit to Beijing: All you need to know

A train believed to be carrying a senior North Korean delegation leaves the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, China. (REUTERS) A train believed to be carrying a senior North Korean delegation leaves the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, China. (REUTERS)

A mysterious armored train made a round trip from North Korea to Beijing without revealing its key secret: Was Kim Jong Un on board? Speculations were rife after some media reports said that North Korean dictator has arrived in the Chinese capital in a special train. There were also reports about heavy security on the China-North Korea border and later at a guesthouse where prominent North Koreans have stayed in the past.

Historically, both the countries have shared a bond. Kim Jong Un’s father, Kim Jong Il, met the then-president Jiang Zemin in China in 2000 before a summit between the two Koreas in June that year, a Reuters report said.

Here, the unconfirmed visit comes ahead of planned summit meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump. North Korea is pursuing nuclear and missile programmes in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions, and reports of Kim’s China visit have created ripples ahead of the North Korean leader’s meeting with US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Whoever was on the train, their visit to Beijing appeared to be short. On Tuesday afternoon, a vehicle convoy led by a motorcycle escort headed in the direction of Beijing’s main railway station. The train was seen leaving shortly afterward, less than a day after it arrived.

Amid all the speculations, here are a few pointers why the North Korean leader’s ‘suspected’ visit is crucial:

# CHINA NOT READY TO ADMIT: When approached, a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman deflected a question on whether Kim, his sister or some other senior North Korean was visiting. “At present, I have no understanding of the situation you mention. If there is news we will release it,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was quoted as saying by Reuters at a regular daily briefing.

# REPORTS THAT SAID KIM WAS IN BEIJING: Citing three unidentified sources, a Bloomberg report said that Kim was in Beijing in what would be his first known trip outside North Korea since taking power in 2011. Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that a high-ranking North Korean official had arrived in the Chinese capital on Monday afternoon. Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV showed footage of a train — similar to the one used for foreign visits by Kim’s late father Kim Jong Il — at a Beijing station.

Hong Kong-based ‘South China Morning Post’ reported that while it is yet to be confirmed if the person is Kim himself, the security arrangements suggest it is someone of great significance.

# SOUTH KOREA KEEPING A CLOSE WATCH: “The presidential Blue House is watching things in Beijing very closely while keeping all possibilities open,” said a senior official in Seoul, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity. He said that improving ties between North Korea and China would be a positive sign before the planned summits with US and South Korea. The North Korean leader is due to hold separate summits with South Korea in late April and the United States in May.

# CHINA A SECRET SUPPORTER OF NORTH KOREA? Historically, the visits of North Korean leaders to China, the country’s neighbour, and closest ally were always shrouded in secrecy. Kim’s late father Kim Jong-il too used to visit China secretly, a PTI report said. North-Korea has remained a long-standing ally of China. However, relations between the two countries have been strained after Beijing ramped up UN sanctions by blocking essential supplies like oil and coal following pressure from Trump.

# RELATIONSHIP WITH CHINA COULD GIVE SOME LEVERAGE TO NORTH KOREA

Meanwhile, Yoo Ho-yeol, Professor of North Korean studies at Seoul’s Korea University said that if North Korea speaks to the United States on its own, it may be having some disadvantage while negotiating a dialogue. If Pyongyang has China as an ally, it may think it will be able to protect its interests and profits during the summits, the scholar told Reuters.

