Myanmar unrest: Give shelter to Rohingyas, says opposition leader Khaleda Zia to Bangladesh government

Former Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia on Monday called upon the government to provide shelter and security to the Rohingyas who are being forced to flee fresh violence in Rakhine state of Myanmar. “I am urging the government and its authorities concerned to provide shelter and security to the Rohingyas who have intruded into Bangladesh for the sake of their lives,” Zia said in a press statement.

She called upon the Bangladesh government to take diplomatic initiatives to send back the Rohingyas after ensuring security of their lives and property, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

Zia also expressed grave concern over violence by the Myanmar security forces on Rohingyas that left many killed, the report said.

