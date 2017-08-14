Myanmar ruling party’s former chairman U Aung Shwe dies

- Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film collects approx Rs 50.25 cr on opening weekend
Former Chairman of Myanmar’s ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), U Aung Shwe, passed away at Yangon’s Victoria Hospital on Sunday night, the media reported on Monday. U Aung Shwe, 99, died of old. He was hospitalised on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.
He was a member of the Central Executive Committee when NLD was first formed along with co-founders Aung San Suu Kyi, U Tin Oo and U Kyi Maung in late 1988. He served as the party chairman from 1991 to 2010 before he was replaced by Aung San Suu Kyi.
President U Htin Kyaw, Vice President U Henry Van Thio and Speaker of the House of Representative U Win Myint visited him at the hospital.
