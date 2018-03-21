Myanmar President Htin Kyaw resigns

Myanmar President Htin Kyaw has resigned (Reuters Photo/File) Myanmar President Htin Kyaw has resigned (Reuters Photo/File)

Myanmar President Htin Kyaw resigned on Wednesday “in order to take rest from the current duties and responsibilities”, a statement posted on the president’s official Facebook page read, reported Reuters. A new leader will be selected “within seven working days”, the post added. Kyaw, 71, who has been in office for two years, is the right-hand man of Myanmar Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. He was picked to be President after the country’s constitution barred Suu Kyi from holding the post.

“Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw resigned on March 21, 2018,” the statement read. “According to the Myanmar constitution article 73 (b), procedures will be undertaken to fill the president vacancy within seven working days.” Myint Swe, who was the military’s appointment for vice-president, will become acting president till a new leader is elected by parliament.

While the president’s office did not give any reason for this stepping down, Aung Shin, a spokesman for Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party, said Kyaw resigned due to ill-health. “The next president will be an NLD member or one who suits with NLD policy,” Aung Shin was quoted as saying by Reuters. “The current vice-president cannot be the next president, according to the constitution.”

