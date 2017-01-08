Myanmar: Four suspects involved in attacks arrested

Myanmar police officers patrol along the border fence between Myanmar and Bangladesh in Maungdaw, Rakhine State, Myanmar. (Source: AP) Myanmar police officers patrol along the border fence between Myanmar and Bangladesh in Maungdaw, Rakhine State, Myanmar. (Source: AP)

Four suspects involved in October 9 attack in Maungtaw region of Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state, have been arrested, the country’s state-run media reported on Sunday. They were captured when security forces carried out clearance operations in Myitnar and Kyatyopyin villages on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported. The suspects were handed over to police for interrogation, it said. Kyikanpyin border outpost is one of the three in the Maungtaw region that came under attack by armed men in October last year. Nine policemen and five soldiers were killed. The two other outposts are Kotankauk in Rathedaung and Ngakhuya office in the state.

The government in December last year formed a 13-member investigation commission, led by Vice President U Myint Swe, to probe the attacks. The commission members visited Maungtaw from December 11 to 13 for the first round of field trip, inspecting and investigating in the 10 villages and three security camps where the armed attacks occurred. The second round of the field trip is underway this month to visit other villages. The commission is tasked to formally report to the President by January 31. A dusk-to-dawn curfew is still being imposed in Maungtaw.