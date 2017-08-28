My India visit was ‘successful’, says Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India. (Source: AP) Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India. (Source: AP)

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday described his recent state visit to India as “successful” and criticised the opposition for making “unwarranted comments” on his talks with the Indian leaders. Briefing the Parliament about his visit, Deuba said he raised the issue of flooding and inundation at the border areas during talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.”My state visit has been successful in laying the foundation for further strengthening Nepal-India ties,” Deuba told the lawmakers.

He returned home last evening after concluding his maiden foreign visit since assuming the top executive post in June. Deuba said he also held a discussion with Indian officials for completion of the Detailed Project Report of Pancheshwor Multi-Purpose Project within a month.

He said that an agreement was reached with India to come up with appropriate ways to implement all aspects of power trade agreement apart from resuming operation of trade transit points like Dhangadhi-Gauriphanta, Gulariya-Murtiya, Jatahi-Piparaun and Pashupati-Sukiyapokhari after upgrading them.

Deuba said he held talks with the Indian side for economic development and investment in Nepal. Similarly, agreements have been reached for development and expansion of tourism sector, construction of Nijgadh airport and construction of a 132 KV transmission line.

He also said that agreement has been signed to construct transmission line in new places and added that discussions were also held regarding expediting hydropower projects like upper Karnali and Arun III. Prime Minister Deuba said he has taken note of criticism over remarks he made during his India visit. He said Constitution promulgation and implementation is internal matter of Nepal and asserted that he had not mentioned anything about the domestic affairs of the country while in India.

“There shall be no compromise over the internal affairs and Constitution of Nepal. All these unwarranted comments make no sense,” said Deuba. He said he had been effortful in making the Constitution all-acceptable by addressing the grievances over it.

Deuba faced criticism from political parties in Nepal for assuring India about Constitution amendment to address the issues of Madhesis.

“Deuba raised the issue of Constitution’s acceptability out of context from the foreign land, which is highly objectionable,” main opposition leader and CPN-UML chairman K P Oli had said last week. “Deuba has taken the oath of office and secrecy while assuming the post of Prime Minister under the same Constitution and he was elected the Prime Minister under the same Constitution, how can he speak against the Constitution in the foreign country,” Oli had questioned.

Nepal’s parliament last week failed to endorse the much- awaited Constitution amendment bill after it failed to muster the required two-thirds majority. Madhesis, mostly of Indian-origin, launched a prolonged agitation between September 2015 and February last year against the implementation of the new Constitution which they felt marginalised the Terai community.

