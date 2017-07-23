Muslim woman attacked, hijab pulled off in London

According to a BBC report, the woman was waiting for a tube at Baker Street station on Sunday, last week, when the man grabbed her hijab (headscarf) and also pinned one of her friend up against a wall. (Representational image) According to a BBC report, the woman was waiting for a tube at Baker Street station on Sunday, last week, when the man grabbed her hijab (headscarf) and also pinned one of her friend up against a wall. (Representational image)

In yet another case of hate crime in the United Kingdom, a Muslim woman was allegedly attacked and her hijab pulled off by a man in London. The woman has been identified as Aniso Abdulkadir. According to a BBC report, the woman was waiting at the Baker Street station on Sunday, last week, when the man grabbed her hijab (headscarf) and also pinned her friend against the wall.

Abdulkadir, on Twitter, posted a picture of the man who allegedly attacked her. She wrote, “This man at Baker Street station forcefully attempted to pull my hijab off and when I instinctively grabbed a hold of my scarf he hit me. He proceeded to verbally abuse my friends and I, pinning one of them against the wall and spitting in her face.”

Abdulkadir claimed that a woman accompanying the man had also threatened and verbally abused her. According to a British Transport Police spokesman, the incident is being investigated as a hate crime. The official said, “Behaviour like this is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated…This incident has been reported to us and we’re investigating.”

However, according to a report in the Guardian, the man, identified as Pawel Uczciwek, denied the allegations saying they were completely false. He tweeted, “I would like to confirm I never hit or attacked anyone I simply defused the situation by separating them. The police is fully cooperating with me and will be able to obtain CCTV footage showing the three women attempting to attack my partner because we are in an interracial relationship.”

Anti-Muslim crimes have increased in British capital after London attack. London Mayor Sadiq Khan had said that police would show zero tolerance in such cases.

