Muslim swimmers allowed to race wearing ‘burkinis’ in England

Muslim women swimmers have won the right to race in loose-fitting full body outfits or ‘burkinis’ while taking part in amateur swimming competitions in England.

On a request from the Muslim Women’s Sport Foundation, the Amateur Swimming Association (ASA) has relaxed its swimsuit regulations to allow women to wear loose-fitting full body outfits.

Until now, full body suits like those worn by Olympians have been banned, as they help streamline the shape of the body and have performance-enhancing characteristics.

