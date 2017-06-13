Germany train station shooting: Police officer, others injured in Munich attack

Police block a street near a subway station in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Several people were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting early Tuesday at a Munich subway station, police said. Munich police said in a tweet that the policewoman’s injuries were serious. The suspect was also injured and is in custody. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP) Police block a street near a subway station in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Several people were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting early Tuesday at a Munich subway station, police said. Munich police said in a tweet that the policewoman’s injuries were serious. The suspect was also injured and is in custody. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

Several people were injured when an unidentified assailant fired a few shots at a commuter rail station in Munich, Germany on Tuesday. The firing took place at an S-Bahn station in Unterfoehring, a northeastern suburb of the Bavarian city, said police. One person was detained in the incident. A female police officer was badly wounded even as the police announced that there was no indication of a ‘political or religious’ motive behind the incident.

The Munich Police spokesperson told AFP, “The sole male perpetrator was motivated by personal reasons.” Police also added that the attacker had tried to push at one police officer in front of an incoming train, which led to a scuffle during which he took out the female officer’s gun and fired. Police said the officer was shot in the head and was critically injured. There were two other people who were also seriously injured but they are out of danger.

Munich Police tweeted saying: “The assailant was arrested. He was also injured. There are no indications of further perpetrators.” This was however not the first time such an incident has taken place. Last year in July, an 18-year-old shot dead at least nine people at a Munich shopping mall before killing himself. He had reportedly spent nearly a year planning the attack.

Police said the German-Iranian teenager was heavily influenced by mass murderers such Norwegian right-wing fanatic Anders Behring Breivik. He had no links to the Islamic State group.

