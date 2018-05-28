Mumbai commercial complex fire: Four killed, three arrested

About 100 labourers, who were working alongside at the time of the incident, were rescued. (Representational) About 100 labourers, who were working alongside at the time of the incident, were rescued. (Representational)

Three persons have been arrested in connection with a fire at a commercial complex in suburban Goregaon which killed four labourers, police said today. A fire had swept through the seventh and eighth floors of the Technic Plus One building in Goregaon yesterday evening.

The deceased were contractual labourers who had been deployed by a firm called Pratham Enterprises, said a police official. Pratham Enterprises was removing a private telecom firm’s assets on the seventh and eighth floors as part of a High Court order, he added. The labourers got trapped in the fire and while three of them died late last night, a fourth labourer died early this morning, the police official said.

He identified the four as Naimuddin Shah (25), Ramavtar (45) and Ram Kheerat (45), who died yesterday evening, and Samshad Shah(35) who died today.

About 100 labourers, who were working alongside at the time of the incident, were rescued, the official added. Prima facie investigations have revealed that a short circuit in an electric duct might have caused the fire that resulted in smoke enveloping several floors of the nine storey building, the official said.

A case has been registered and police has arrested an employee of Pratham Enterprises and two labour contractors who have been identified as Ramzan Ali Khan and Salim Maniyar, said Dhanaji Nalawade, senior inspector, Goregaon police station. The three have been booked under section 304 (culpable homicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

