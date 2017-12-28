Kabul: At least 40 feared dead after multiple blasts rock Afghanistan’s capital

Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

At least 40 people have been killed in multiple blasts in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, reported AFP. Earlier in the day, an explosion went off at an office of the Afghan Voice news agency in Kabul, killed at least four people, officials and witnesses told Reuters. The blast was the latest in a series of attacks on media groups in Afghanistan.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Ismail Kawosi told Reuters that at least four people had been killed and 18 injured. The final toll, however,. officials say could be higher as witnesses said there were heavy casualties among students attending a panel discussion with researchers at the agency’s offices.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

