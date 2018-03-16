Mujahid Anwar Khan appointed new Pakistan air chief

Latest news
By: PTI | Islamabad | Published: March 16, 2018 5:39 pm
Presently, he is holding two appointments as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Support) and Director General, Air Force Strategic Command at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.
Pakistan on Friday designated Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan as the new chief of air staff. Khan would take charge from March 19 on the retirement of outgoing air chief Sohail Aman, according to a statement by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). Presently, he is holding two appointments as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Support) and Director General, Air Force Strategic Command at Air Headquarters, Islamabad, a PTI report said.

Born on December 23, 1962, Air Marshal Khan was commissioned in December 1983. During his service, he has commanded a fighter squadron and a tactical attack wing.

