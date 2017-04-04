MQM seeks US intervention to fight human rights violations, illegal detentions and extra-judicial killings in Pakistan

Members of MQM held flags and portraits of “missing” and deceased workers. (File) Members of MQM held flags and portraits of “missing” and deceased workers. (File)

Muttahida Qaumi Movement has sought the US’ intervention against alleged “genocide” extra-judicial killings, human rights violations and ban on its leader’s freedom of speech in Pakistan.

Members of the MQM held a peaceful demonstration against Pakistan in front of the White House on Sunday. Holding placards, the protesters demanded the arrest of those involved in the extra-judicial killings of MQM workers.

Carrying MQM flags and portraits of “missing” and deceased workers, they demanded that their “missing” loved ones be recovered forthwith from “illegal detention” of law-enforcement agencies and presented in courts.

Addressing the demonstration, the MQM US central organiser Mateen Yousuf condemned human rights violations by security forces in Karachi.

“Despite all sorts of brutalities being perpetrated by the government, supporters and activists of the party are determined and have faith in the party and its chief Altaf Hussain,” Yousuf said.

In his remarks, he urged the United Nations, the US administration and human rights organisations to take notice of the state atrocities in Karachi.

He demanded stern action against those security personals who are involved in extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances of MQM workers.

