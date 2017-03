MPs accuse UK paper of “moronic sexism” over “Legs-it” front page

Glasgow : Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May, right, and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sit during their meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday March 27, 2017. May met with Scotland’s leader Monday for the first time since they faced off in a struggle over a new push for Scottish independence as the U.K. leaves the European Union. AP/PTI Glasgow : Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May, right, and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sit during their meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday March 27, 2017. May met with Scotland’s leader Monday for the first time since they faced off in a struggle over a new push for Scottish independence as the U.K. leaves the European Union. AP/PTI

British politicians lambasted a popular tabloid for “moronic” sexism on Tuesday after it splashed a photo of Prime Minister Theresa May and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s legs across the front page with the headline “Never mind Brexit, who won Legs-it!” The public also took to social media to denounce the mid-market tabloid for focussing on the two leaders’ legs when they met to discuss Britain’s departure from the European Union and a potential referendum on Scottish independence. “The 1950s called and asked for their headline back. #everydaysexism,” tweeted Labour parliamentarian Ed Miliband using a hashtag for highlighting women’s experiences of sexism.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, tweeted: “It’s 2017. This sexism must be consigned to history. Shame on the Daily Mail”, while veteran Labour lawmaker Harriet Harman branded the coverage “moronic”. The paper featured more photos of the two leaders inside above another headline: “Finest weapons at their command? Those pins!”

A columnist described Sturgeon’s legs as “altogether more flirty, tantalisingly crossed … a direct attempt at seduction”. The coverage generated a torrent of criticism on Twitter with members of the public branding it as “utterly puerile” and “sexist, derogatory trash journalism”.

“Has anyone told the #DailyMail that we put the clocks forward by an hour, not back 3 decades?” one woman tweeted, referring to the country’s switch to British Summer Time at the weekend. The Daily Mail, which has a circulation of 1.45 million and reaches millions more online, backed Brexit in last year’s referendum on Britain’s EU membership.

Sturgeon, who heads Edinburgh’s devolved government, wants Scotland to hold a referendum on independence before Britain leaves the European Union.

