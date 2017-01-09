Mourners pay respects to former Iranian leader Rafsanjani

Iran’s former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani (File/AP Photo) Iran’s former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani (File/AP Photo)

Mourners are paying respect to former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani as Iran observes three days of mourning following his death. President Hassan Rouhani and his administration today appeared at a mosque in northern Tehran, where Rafsanjani’s body was brought.

Residents in the Iranian capital also expressed their grief at the loss of Rafsanjani, who suffered a heart attack on Sunday and died at the age of 82.

Maziar Rezaei, a real estate agent, told The Associated Press: “I don’t know who is going to fill his place. He kept Iran safe from hard-liners for so long.”

Zahra Qorbani, a tailor, says she is worried about her children’s future. She described the late leader as a “man who always tried to fix Iran’s relations with neighbors and the world.”