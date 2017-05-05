‘Traffic jam’ risk looms large over Mount Everest this year

Mount Everest (AP Photo/File) Mount Everest (AP Photo/File)

Following Nepal government’s decision to issue a high number of permits to foreign tourists visiting Mount Everest this year, mountaineers, officials and guides are worried it would create “traffic jam-like” conditions on the world’s highest mountain, reported The Washington Post. The government is reported to have issued 371 foreign permits this year which is the most since 1953. However, along with Nepali sherpa guides, the number of people on the mountain is likely to shoot up to 800. Officials told TWP that the mid-May weather around the mountain allows climbers a chance to climb the mountain.

“We are of course worried about the high numbers,” a guide Mingma Tenzi Sherpa was quoted as saying by TWP. Sherpa, who has reached the summit six times and is now leading a team, said, “Our discussions around base camp are often focused on the same issue: what to do if traffic-related problems occur.” In 2016, Mingma and his team were delayed for four hours on their way to summit including an hour-long wait near the “Hillary Step.” Two of his team members consequently lost toes because of the cold weather, he claimed.

An Indian climber who reached the peak in 2016 affirmed that the wait can be dangerous. “Since you are moving slow and spending a lot of time waiting and standing still, there is a good chance that your body and its extremities would become cold and susceptible to frostbite,” Kuntal Joisher told TWP. “The other problem is every minute spent waiting and walking behind extremely slow-moving traffic means your precious bottled oxygen is getting wasted,” he added.

The issue of crowding had been a topic of discussion in 2012 when a photograph by a German mountaineer captured a “human snake” of around 600 climbers aiming to reach the 29,029-foot summit. Three Nepali guides and eight others died on the mountain that year.

Everest expeditions form a big part of Nepal’s tourism economy. Taking notice of the risks, the government has now suggested measures to make climbing safer. For instance, climbers will now be required to qualify first on a “smaller,” 21,000-foot mountain. Also only those in the age ground of 18-75 will be qualified to make the climb. However, these measures are yet to be approved by the cabinet.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd