Mother posts suicide note on Facebook, kills self, toddler

Police found 40-year-old Sheri Shermeyer dead in bed from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and son, John who was apparently suffocated.

By: IANS | New York | Updated: December 29, 2016 4:28 pm
fb suicide note, mother suicide note facebook, york dispatch, sheri shermeyer, new york, woman kills self, woman kille self and baby, post partum depression, facebook suicide note, bizarre suicide cases, world news, ie world, indian express Sheri Shermeyer in happier times with her son in a photograph had posted on her Facebook account in June.

A mother posted a lengthy suicide note on Facebook a day after Christmas before suffocating her one-year-old son and killing herself, a media report said. According to the York Dispatch report on Thursday, police found 40-year-old Sheri Shermeyer dead in bed from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and son, John who was apparently suffocated.

Before committing suicide and killing her son, Shermeyer wrote on Facebook: “I have been slowly dying inside… I feel that the ONLY thing I have to live for is this little guy asleep in my arms right now, John. He is the only reason why I haven’t blown my head off right now.”

The chilling Facebook post further added, “And even now all I can think about is leaving this world. Putting a gun in my mouth and leaving. Which is what is about to happen.”

Shermeyer’s post reflected her love for the child and the challenges she has faced as a single parent.

Apparently addressing to her husband, Shermeyer wrote in her post, “You will never see your son again. You don’t deserve to have a son, a legacy. Why should you have your name carried on? You are a nasty man.”

Police was investigating the death of Shermeyer as a case of suicide and her toddler’s as a homicide.

