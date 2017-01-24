Iraqi PM Abadi confirms capture of east Mosul: Reports

Iraq’s special forces troops patrol in the eastern side of Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. U.S.-backed Iraqi government troops announced on Wednesday they were in “full control” of eastern Mosul, after routing Islamic State militants from that part of the northern city almost exactly three months since the major operation started. (AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed) Iraq’s special forces troops patrol in the eastern side of Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. U.S.-backed Iraqi government troops announced on Wednesday they were in “full control” of eastern Mosul, after routing Islamic State militants from that part of the northern city almost exactly three months since the major operation started. (AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed)

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Tuesday confirmed that all of eastern Mosul has been captured from Islamic State group, state TV reported. According to the United Nations, an estimated 7,50,000 civilians are still living under the IS rule in the western part of Mosul. A massive operation was launched in the summer of 2014 by Kurdish and Iraqi forces to retake Mosul from the terrorist group. Till now, they have been able to drive the terrorists from almost all of the neighbourhoods east of the River Tigris, which meanders through the heart of the city.

Says Lise Grande, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq: “We hope that everything is done to protect the hundreds of thousands of people who are across the river in the west. We know that they are at extreme risk and we fear for their lives,” as told to Reuters.

(With inputs from Reuters)

