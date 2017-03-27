Mosul civilian deaths ‘terrible tragedy’, says US military commander

By: AFP | Washington | Published:March 27, 2017 10:06 am
The top commander for US military forces in the Middle East on Sunday called recent civilian deaths in the Iraqi city of Mosul a “terrible tragedy” but stopped short of taking responsibility.
“We are investigating the incident to determine exactly what happened and will continue to take extraordinary measures to avoid harming civilians,” General Joseph Votel, who heads the US Central Command (Centcom), said in a statement.
