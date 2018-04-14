Most rockets in Western attacks on Syria were intercepted: Russia

Missiles streak across the Damascus skyline as the US launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital. (Source: AP Photo) Missiles streak across the Damascus skyline as the US launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital. (Source: AP Photo)

Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday that the majority of missiles fired during the overnight attack on Syria by US, British and French forces were intercepted by Syrian government air defence systems, TASS news agency reported.

Russia, an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has responded angrily to the strikes, while Syrian state media called them a “flagrant violation of international law.”

More than 100 missiles were fired from ships and manned aircraft, and the allies struck three of Syria’s main chemical weapons facilities, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford said.

According to Interfax news agency, Russia’s defence ministry also said that Syria intercepted the U.S. and allied attacks using Soviet-produced hardware, including the Buk missile system.

