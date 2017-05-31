Mosques in UK refuse to bury Manchester bomber

An army bomb disposal team works with members of the police in the Moss Side area of Manchester, England, Saturday, May 27, 2017.(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP) An army bomb disposal team works with members of the police in the Moss Side area of Manchester, England, Saturday, May 27, 2017.(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Mosques have refused to bury the body of Manchester-born suicide bomber Salman Abedi who blew himself up at a concert last week killing 22 people. The city’s authorities are reportedly doing “everything in their power” to stop the 22-year-old Libyan-origin bomber’s cremation, burial in any way in the Greater Manchester area, the Metro reported on Wednesday. Councils, funeral directors, and Mosques in Manchester have refused to bury Abedi’s body.

It has emerged that his corpse is currently being held in a morgue outside the city. Twenty-two people were killed and dozens injured after the bomber struck following a concert by American singer Ariana Grande. Over 50 of the injured people were still admitted in eight hospitals.

A total of 16 people has been arrested in connection with the investigation. Three have been released and 13 remain in custody. A moment of silence was held in Manchester’s St Ann’s Square after hundreds of mourners paid an emotional tribute to the victims of the suicide bombing on Monday, exactly a week after the attack.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App