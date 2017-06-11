Moscow shooting: 4 dead as shooter opens fire at passers-by

At least four people have been reportedly killed in Kratovo, a village in southeast of Moscow. According to RT, a man opened fire on by-passers after barricading himself in his house.

The gunman has been identified as Igor by a neighbour. He shot at at least five men and women.

The local department of the Interior Ministry told RT in an earlier statement that, “According to preliminary reports, in the area of Kratovo a man born in 1967, from the territory of his household, started shooting at passers-by with a hunting rifle. As a result of gunfire several people were injured to varying degrees and were hospitalized.”

The house was immediately cordoned off and special forces from the Russian National Guard were deployed. A security source told RIA Novosti that the gunman, Igor also shot fire at security forces and also threw two grenades.

“On the territory of the house from which the shots were fired, two more dead bodies were found. This brings the total number of dead to four,” a police source told TASS.

The gunman managed to escape from the scene but police is searching him. According to the neighbour, Ignor was suffering from a mental condition.