Moscow courthouse shooting: Three killed, two injured in gun attack

At least three people were killed and two people suffered serious injuries after a gunman opened fire inside a court house in a Moscow suburb, local health officials said on Tuesday. Five defendants were in a lift in the Moscow regional court building when they tried to seize the weapons from the officers escorting them, Tatyana Petrova, a spokeswoman for Moscow region police, told Russian state television. She said that three of the defendants were shot as they tried to escape, and two others were wounded.

A 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman have been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds from Moscow Regional Court, said Moscow Region’s Health Ministry, as quoted by Russia news agencies. According to Prosecutors, the gangs put spikes on roads to drive out motorists from their vehicles and shoot them dead.

The gangs of nine men were accused of terrorising motorists for months in 2014. The gangs who are hailing from Central Asia are charged with 17 murders and two attempted murders.

