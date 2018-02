More big parties join Venezuela ballot boycott: official

A Venezuelan opposition official says the largest parties in the broad anti-government coalition have decided to boycott an upcoming presidential election they say won’t be free or fair.

Lawmaker Edgar Zambrano told The Associated Press today that his Democratic Action party and two other movements made the decision overnight. That brings to four the number of major parties that have decided they wont support any candidate.

The boycott comes days after talks between the government and opposition centered on the elections collapsed. The Democratic Unity alliance made up of some 20 parties has yet to take a position. At least one prominent opposition politician is still considering an independent run against President Nicolas Maduro.

