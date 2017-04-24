More Americans consider Russia as greatest threat: Survey

Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo)

Despite the belief among US political pundits that the North Korea could pose the largest threat to America, a new poll showed that ordinary Americans consider Russia as the “greatest danger”. According to the Pew Research Center’s latest poll released early this week, about one in three Americans cite Russia as the country representing the greatest danger to the US when asked an open-end question, Xinhua news agency reported.

In comparison, 22 per cent point to the North Korea, the poll said. However, the proportion of respondents citing both Russia and the North Korea are among their highest dating back to 1990, said the poll. In addition, the poll found that compared with Republicans, Democrats are more likely to name Russia as the country to pose the greatest danger to the US, with 39 per cent Democrats holding this view, nearly twice as many as Republicans who think alike.

The Pew poll of 1,501 US adults was conducted between April 5 and April 11 before the recent tensions with North Korea, especially before it conducted its latest failed missile lunch test on April 16.

