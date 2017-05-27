Money has started pouring into NATO, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump arrives to pose for a family photo with participants of the G7 summit during the Summit of the Heads of State and of Governments of the G7, the group of most industrialized economies, plus the European Union, in Taormina, Sicily, Italy.(REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool) US President Donald Trump arrives to pose for a family photo with participants of the G7 summit during the Summit of the Heads of State and of Governments of the G7, the group of most industrialized economies, plus the European Union, in Taormina, Sicily, Italy.(REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool)

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that money has already started pouring in as many NATO countries have started stepping up their contributions to the organisation. This comes two days after the president told members for not spending enough on defence. “Many NATO countries have agreed to step up payments considerably, as they should. Money is beginning to pour in- NATO will be much stronger,” Trump tweeted from Sicily where he is attending the Group of Seven(G-7) Summit.

Many NATO countries have agreed to step up payments considerably, as they should. Money is beginning to pour in- NATO will be much stronger. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2017

According to the Associated Press, “President Donald Trump said NATO will be stronger because member countries have increased payments “considerably” and that NATO countries do not pay the US or NATO directly. They spend domestically on weapons or other defense-related needs.”

Earlier on Thursday speaking at the NATO headquarter in Brussels, Trump firmly asked all 28 NATO nations to contribute their fair share of funds to their defence budget. He asked them to spend the equivalent of at least 2 per cent of their gross domestic product annually on defense.

The president had earlier raised his concerns about NATO members spending less than what was necessary throughout his election campaign and about the future of the alliance. US is so far the largest contributor on defence, pulling in $664 billion in 2016, that is more than double the rest of all NATO countries combined.

