Moderate tremor hits Far-West Nepal

A moderate tremor with a magnitude of 4.1 hit the Far-Western region of Nepal on Friday. The epicentre of the earthquake, that hit the region at 11.13 AM on Friday, was Hikila village of Darchula district, bordering India, National Seismological Centre said.

However, no damages to life or property was reported so far, police said. On Monday night, when a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand, the tremors were felt in far-western Nepal too.