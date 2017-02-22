Latest News
  • Missouri bill would limit transgender school bathroom access

Republican sponsor Sen. Ed Emery said Tuesday that the measure is needed to protect students' safety and privacy.

By: AP | Jefferson City | Published:February 22, 2017
In this Thursday, May 12, 2016 file photo, signage is seen outside a restroom at 21c Museum Hotel in Durham, N.C.  (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

Parents of transgender children are slamming a Missouri measure that would require public school students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificates.

Parents and transgender children told lawmakers at a hearing Tuesday that the proposal is discriminatory and would put transgender students at risk.

The measure is narrower than a new North Carolina law that applies to all public buildings. The Missouri measure applies only to public schools.

Passage of the North Carolina measure led companies, conferences and concerts to shun that state. A Texas “bathroom bill” led to warnings from the NBA that the state could be overlooked for future events.

