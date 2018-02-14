Minnie Driver quits as Oxfam ambassador amid sex scandal

An Oxfam sign is seen on a kiosk that was used to distribute water in Corail, a camp for displaced people of the 2010 earthquake, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares An Oxfam sign is seen on a kiosk that was used to distribute water in Corail, a camp for displaced people of the 2010 earthquake, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Actor Minnie Driver has stepped down as the ambassador of Oxfam International, after supporting the charity for 20 years, amid sex scandal claims hit the organisation. The 48-year-old actor quit Oxfam after allegations, that some staff had hired prostitutes in the crisis-hit countries, surfaced.

“I am nothing short of horrified by the allegations against Oxfam International.

“In no uncertain terms do I plan to continue my support of this organization or its leaders. And though it is unfortunate that after 20 years I am no longer able to advocate and defend through this specific framework, social and economic injustice is more globally prevalent than ever,” Driver said in a statement to The Telegraph.

The actor added the controversy would not discourage her “from working with good people in this space to support a population of human beings around the world that needs our help”.

All I can tell you about this awful revelation about Oxfam is that I am devastated.Devastated for the women who were used by people sent there to help them, devastated by the response of an organization that I have been raising awareness for since I was 9 years old #oxfamscandal — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) February 13, 2018

On Monday, the EU ordered Oxfam to explain itself over a 2011 prostitution scandal in Haiti, warning charities that the bloc would cut their funding if they breached ethical standards.

The UK-based charity has been in the headlines after reports in the Times newspaper claimed senior staff had hired sex workers in Haiti while delivering aid after the 2010 earthquake which struck the island nation.

Actress Minnie Driver (Photo via AP/File) Actress Minnie Driver (Photo via AP/File)

The head of the organisation have been summoned by the British government to explain their handling of the controversy amid allegations it covered up the incident.

Oxfam deputy chief Penny Lawrence resigned taking “full responsibility” for the behaviour of the British charity’s staff in Haiti.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App