Latest News
  • Minnesota woman charged with manslaughter after YouTube video stunt goes wrong

Minnesota woman charged with manslaughter after YouTube video stunt goes wrong

According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. She says she fired from about a foot (0.3 meters) away.

By: AP | Halstad | Updated: June 29, 2017 12:52 pm
Monalisa Perez, with Pedro Ruiz III. (Source: Video grab)
Related News

A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. She says she fired from about a foot (0.3 meters) away.

Authorities say Ruiz died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. The victim’s aunt, Claudia Ruiz, tells WDAY-TV that the couple played pranks and put them on YouTube. Perez was granted a public defender and released on $7,000 bail. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 29: Latest News