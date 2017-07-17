Military strength: How do India, China and Pakistan compare?

India, Pakistan and China–three neighbours that are part of one of the most volatile regions in the world in terms of border security and international territorial conflict. India is flanked by a security threat from the east and west by China and Pakistan. While Pakistan’s military is in the hands of unpredictable generals obsessed with Kashmir, China’s military expansion has taken the world by surprise.
India’s military prowess is growing every year. It continues to face threats on both the eastern and western fronts from Pakistan, China, internally through militancy, Maoists and terrorist outfits. At such a time, India prepares for the most adverse situations and is in the process of a large military modernisation and overhaul. India has been fast developing new military technology, acquiring what is required, manufacturing weapons, aircraft, naval vessels etc to make India’s military a strong force to handle these threats. India’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles program has also caused concerns for India’s adversaries. Adding to this, the increased pace of acquisitions and commissioning of defence equipment shows that India is wary of the threats and wants to upgrade and bolster the military as much as possible.
Globalfirepower.com data shows where the three countries stand in terms of their military might:
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army is the defence service force of China. PLA was formed in 1972 and it comprises ground forces, naval forces, artillery, armed police and air force. Chinese law mandates mandatory military service for its citizens and the bulk of the force is made of personnel in the age bracket of 18-49 years. Due to the huge number of volunteers the PLA gets each year, it has never had to enforce conscription. Despite being the largest Army, it is not the most modern force in the world considering the budget it allocates for defence. In 2017, Chinese defence budget allocation was $152 billion.
The Pakistani threat is increased by virtue of its ever increasing engagement with China. As the forces attain higher interoperability with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor in the works, the security situation on the western front now becomes even more serious. The country has had close ties with China since the 1960s and both countries are actively involved in military technology exchange and development of weapons systems. It sources the bulk of its military equipment and supplies from the US and China.
- Jul 17, 2017 at 6:53 pmBert Bertt•1 sec ago india had better be ready for war with china and pakistan. the situation is terrible with china, and it looks as if years of indian blindness and laziness and neglect are going to exact a horrible price. arunachel pradesh, assam, nagaland, manipur, tripura, meghalaya are likely soon to be cut away from india and bhutan and sikkim will also pass into the chinese sphere. indians have been too foolish for too long. they should have made an alliance with the usa long ago. they depend on arms from outside and have no reliable ally thanks to their policy of not committing themselves to any alliance. india's only hope is if it credibly threatens nuclear retaliation for chinese invasion of its territory. kashmir will soon be lost by india under a joint chinese and pakistani attack. i am an indian but i can't see how this can end well for india.Reply
- Jul 17, 2017 at 6:10 pmNow imagine a combined attack by China and Pakistan-----Modi and Company along with Bhakts think that we can defeat them with one swat 👿Reply