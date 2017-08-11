Latest News
  • Military solutions ‘locked and loaded’ against North Korea threat: Donald Trump

Military solutions ‘locked and loaded’ against North Korea threat: Donald Trump

"Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!" Trump wrote on Twitter

By: Reuters | Washington | Updated: August 11, 2017 5:57 pm
Donald Trump, missile, North korea, US north korea, Kim jong un, Trump north korea, trump missile, THAAD, nuclear, latest news, latest world news US President Donald Trump, flanked by ‪Vice President Mike Pence‬ (R), speaks to reporters after a security briefing at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey US August 10, 2017. (Source: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
Top News

US President Donald Trump issued another warning to North Korea on Friday with a reference to American weapons as being “locked and loaded.”

“Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!” Trump wrote on Twitter, a day after his defense secretary said the United States was ready to counter any threat from Pyongyang.

Thursday, Trump warned North Korea again not to strike Guam, a major military hub and home to US bombers, saying his earlier threat to unleash “fire and fury” on Pyongyang if it launched an attack may not have been tough enough. After North Korea disclosed plans to fire missiles over Japan to land near the US Pacific territory of Guam, Trump said the move would prompt “an event the likes of which nobody’s seen before.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. Z
    Zhao
    Aug 11, 2017 at 6:09 pm
    Trump is just omly speaking without well preparing.... If it is not ready, do not say it...
    Reply
  2. Z
    Zhao
    Aug 11, 2017 at 6:07 pm
    LOL....Now Kim Jong Un is enough famous, enough, enough....
    Reply
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 11: Latest News