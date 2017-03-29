Military mobilises to help cyclone-ravaged Australian region

Cyclone Debbie has since been downgraded to a tropical low but the Bureau of Meteorology still warned of damaging wind gusts with “intense” rain, sparking flooding fears as river levels rise. (Dan Peled/AAP Image via AP) Cyclone Debbie has since been downgraded to a tropical low but the Bureau of Meteorology still warned of damaging wind gusts with “intense” rain, sparking flooding fears as river levels rise. (Dan Peled/AAP Image via AP)

Towns remained cut off in northern Australia on Wednesday after being pummelled by a powerful cyclone that washed battered yachts ashore and ripped roofs off houses, as the military mobilised to help with the clean-up. The category four Cyclone Debbie slammed into the coast of Queensland state between Bowen and Airlie Beach on yesterday afternoon, packing destructive winds and devastating some of the region’s tourist hotspots.

“It was the vibration and the hum, it was jaw-dropping, body-rocking and eyeball-popping. It was immense,” Lachlan Queenan, who was sheltering in his Airlie Beach home, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Debbie has since been downgraded to a tropical low but the Bureau of Meteorology still warned of damaging wind gusts with “intense” rain, sparking flooding fears as river levels rise.

“This rainfall is likely to lead to major river flooding over a broad area this week,” it said.

Some areas have been drenched in “a phenomenal” 1,000 millimetres (39 inches) of rain in just 48 hours — the equivalent of half a year’s worth, according to the weather bureau.

Roads to the towns of Bowen, Airlie Beach and Proserpine were inaccessible, with more than 60,000 homes without power and communications down in many areas. But no deaths were reported and only one significant injury — a man crushed by a collapsing wall.

Emergency crews began assessing the damage but blocked roads and flash flooding hampered efforts, as soldiers, military helicopters and planes started deploying to help restore infrastructure and supply emergency food, water and fuel.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk flew by helicopter to Bowen, which bore much of the brunt, and said mass evacuations helped save lives.

Tens of thousands moved to higher ground or cyclone shelters or left the region before Cyclone Debbie made landfall.

“Thankfully the extent of the damage here is not as widespread as we first anticipated,” she said, but added after visiting Proserpine that a huge recovery effort was needed.

“Damage to homes. Damage to schools. Damage to shops, fences that are down. This is going to be a big effort. We have trees down on roads, we have power lines down,” she told the ABC.

“Around Proserpine itself, it was like a town that was surrounded by a sea of water. They have never seen so much water in their life.”

Dawn broke on scenes of devastation. Pictures posted on social media showed a light plane flipped upside down, yachts washed ashore, power poles down and trees fallen on houses.

Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox described Bowen as “like a war zone”. “This beautiful seaside town is now half-wrecked but we will rebuild,” he told Channel Nine television.

In the mining town of Collinsville, residents said the storm was emotionally draining, with winds raging for hours as they cowered inside.

