South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday joint military exercises starting with US forces on Monday are purely of a defensive nature and do not aim to raise tensions on the Korean peninsula.

South Korean and US forces will conduct military exercises from Monday through to August 31 that will involve computer simulations designed to prepare for a possible attack by nuclear-armed Pyongyang.

