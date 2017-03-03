Pakistan Army will crackdown on ‘all troublemakers’: General Bajwa

Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday reiterated that security agencies will crackdown on “all troublemakers” under the recently-launched military campaign Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad across the country. (Source: AP) Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday reiterated that security agencies will crackdown on “all troublemakers” under the recently-launched military campaign Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad across the country. (Source: AP)

Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday reiterated that security agencies will crackdown on “all troublemakers” under the recently-launched military campaign Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad across the country. “Through Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad we will take on all fasaadis (troublemakers) and play our part in bringing back normalcy in our country,” army chief said in his address to soldiers at Multan garrison.

Operation Radd-ul-Fassad, meaning elimination of discord, was launched last month after a series of militant attacks in the country killed more than 125 people.

Most deadly of them was a suicide bombing at a famed Sufi shrine in the southern Sindh province in which 88 people died.

According to a statement by the army’s media wing, ISPR, Gen Bajwa received a detailed briefing on the troops’ operational preparedness during the visit to Multan.

Later, he witnessed a combat training exercise at the Muzaffargarh field firing ranges.