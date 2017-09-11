Militants attack convoy in Egypt’s Sinai, kill 2 police

The attack took place about 30 kilometres west of el-Arish in northern Sinai, the epicentre of a long-running insurgency by militants now led by the extremist Islamic State group (Google Maps) The attack took place about 30 kilometres west of el-Arish in northern Sinai, the epicentre of a long-running insurgency by militants now led by the extremist Islamic State group (Google Maps)

Egyptian officials say suspected militants have ambushed a police convoy in the Sinai Peninsula, killing two policemen and wounding two others, including a police brigadier-general. The police and military officials say the attack on Monday began with the detonation of roadside bombs that destroyed and set ablaze three armoured vehicles and a fourth one carrying signal jamming equipment. The suspected militants later opened fire with machine guns.

The attack took place about 30 kilometres west of el-Arish in northern Sinai, the epicentre of a long-running insurgency by militants now led by the extremist Islamic State group. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App