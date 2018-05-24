Mike Pompeo says there is no ‘deep state’ at CIA or State Department

“I don’t believe there’s a deep state at the State Department,” Mike Pompeo told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee when asked about a President Donald Trump’s tweet in this regard. “I don’t believe there’s a deep state at the State Department,” Mike Pompeo told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee when asked about a President Donald Trump’s tweet in this regard.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said that there was no “deep state” in either the CIA or the State Department. “I don’t believe there’s a deep state at the State Department,” he told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee when asked about a President Donald Trump’s tweet in this regard.

“Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State,” Trump said in a tweet today. He was apparently referring to reports that a federal informant had contacted the Trump campaign in 2016.

“He said there is a criminal deep state. As you know, Representative Nunes has said he’s also going to investigate the State Department. Do you believe there is a criminal deep state at the State Department?” Pompeo was asked during the Congressional hearing.

He replied that he has not seen the comments from the President and does not believe there was a “deep state” at the State Department.

Pompeo was also asked if the deep state existed in the CIA, as he previously served as its director. “No. This term deep state’s been thrown around. I’ll say this. The employees that worked for me at the CIA nearly uniformly were aimed at achieving the president’s objectives and America’s objectives,” he said.

“And that’s your experience also when you interact with colleagues at the FBI and Department of Justice, as well?” he was asked again. “Yes. There are always exceptions to every rule. I’ve never led an organisation that didn’t have bad actors. I don’t think any government organisation is exempt from having malfeasance, as well,” Pompeo said. In general, he said, members of the various agencies are honouring their oaths to the US Constitution.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App