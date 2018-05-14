Follow Us:
Monday, May 14, 2018
Mike Pompeo points to potential security assurances for Kim Jong Un

Pompeo met with Kim last week in North Korea, helping set the stage for President Donald Trump's historic summit with Kim in Singapore on June 12.

By: AP | Washington | Published: May 14, 2018 12:01:39 pm
mike pompeo, north korea, kim jong un, united states, korea nuclear deal, indian express US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
The United States is offering assurances to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un as it seeks to put in motion the potential for a sweeping nuclear deal. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US will need to “provide security assurances” to Kim if they’re able to forge an agreement. Pompeo met with Kim last week in North Korea, helping set the stage for President Donald Trump’s historic summit with Kim in Singapore on June 12. Trump wants North Korea to eliminate its nuclear weapons in a permanent and verifiable way. Pompeo was asked on “Fox News Sunday” if the U.S. was essentially telling Kim he could stay in power if he met the U.S. demands. Said Pompeo: “We will have to provide security assurances, to be sure.”

