Mike Pence’s AOL account adds new wrinkle to civil case: Lawyer

A lawyer suing Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to release public records as Indiana’s governor says his case should get a fresh look after revelations that the Republican used a private AOL email account to conduct state business.

Democratic attorney William Groth is asking Indiana’s Supreme Court to send his lawsuit back to a lower court to examine the private emails.

He cited recent news stories revealing details of Pence’s use of the account. Groth said Tuesday he may seek additional records that should have been released after he filed a public records request.

He previously sought documents sent to Republican governors in 2014, outlining a legal strategy for challenging then-President Barack Obama’s immigration order.

A spokesman for Pence says he “retained records in full compliance with Indiana law.”