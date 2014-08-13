Palestinians mull Egyptian proposal for Gaza truce

Palestinians look for their belonging after houses were destroyed in an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. (Source: AP)

Palestinian negotiators are mulling over an Egyptian proposal to end the monthlong Gaza war with Israel, as the clock on the latest 72-hour cease-fire ticks down.

The cease-fire ends at midnight Wednesday (2100 GMT). Since it went into effect Sunday, Israel has halted military operations in the coastal territory and Gaza militants have stopped firing rockets.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not permitted to discuss negotiations with the press, a member of the Palestinian delegation to truce talks in Cairo said negotiators are considering an Egyptian proposal tabled Tuesday.

The proposal calls for easing parts of the Israeli blockade of Gaza, bringing relief to the territory. But it leaves the most contentious issues — including a full lifting of the closures — for later talks.

