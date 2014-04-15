Nigeria pledges massive security for World Economic Forum event

At least 71 persons were killed when an explosion blasted through a busy commuter bus station on the outskirts of Nigeria’s capital, Abuja on Monday.

Nigeria will go ahead with the hosting of a World Economic Forum on Africa in its capital Abuja next month, despite a bomb attack on the city’s outskirts on Monday that killed 71 people, the Nigerian hosts of the high-profile event said.

“Our security planning for the World Economic Forum on Africa (scheduled for May 7-9) is already well under way and will be the largest security operation ever mounted in this country for an international summit,” Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in a statement sent to forum participants.

