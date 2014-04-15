Presents Latest News
  • Nigeria pledges massive security for World Economic Forum event

Nigeria pledges massive security for World Economic Forum event

Despite a bomb attack on the city's outskirts on Monday, Nigeria will go ahead with the hosting of a World Economic Forum on Africa in its capital Abuja next month.

By: Reuters | Abuja | Published: April 15, 2014 2:13 pm
At least 71 persons were killed when an explosion blasted through a busy commuter bus station on the outskirts of Nigeria's capital, Abuja on Monday. At least 71 persons were killed when an explosion blasted through a busy commuter bus station on the outskirts of Nigeria’s capital, Abuja on Monday.
Related News

Nigeria will go ahead with the hosting of a World Economic Forum on Africa in its capital Abuja next month, despite a bomb attack on the city’s outskirts on Monday that killed 71 people, the Nigerian hosts of the high-profile event said.

“Our security planning for the World Economic Forum on Africa (scheduled for May 7-9) is already well under way and will be the largest security operation ever mounted in this country for an international summit,” Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in a statement sent to forum participants.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 02: Latest News