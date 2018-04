Kenya Red Cross staff assist a woman after she viewed the body of a relative killed in Thursday’s attack on a university, at Chiromo funeral home, Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, April 3, 2015.

Kenyan officials say they have identified the son of a government official as one of the gunmen who took part in an Islamic extremist attack on a Kenyan university that killed 148 people.

Read full copy here: Kenya identifies 1 of 4 al Shabaab gunmen as son of government official: Interior ministry

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App