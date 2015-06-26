Suicide bombing at Kuwait mosque kills 13, ISIS claims responsibility

Security forces, officials and civilians gather outside of the Imam Sadiq Mosque after a deadly blast struck after Friday prayers in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Friday, June 26, 2015. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for what appears to be a bombing that targeted the Shiite mosque. (Source: AP)

The Islamic State group claimed a suicide bombing that ripped through a Shiite mosque in Kuwait today that medics say killed at least 13 people.

The IS-affiliated group in Saudi Arabia, calling itself Najd Province, said militant Abu Suleiman al-Muwahhid carried out the attack on the mosque, which it claimed was spreading Shiite teachings among Sunni Muslims.

ISIS, a radical Sunni Muslim group, considers Shiites to be heretics.

Medics said the suicide bombing killed “at least 13 people, while 25 others were hospitalised.”

Najd Province claimed similar bombings against Shiite mosques in Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.

