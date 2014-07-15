Afghan official: Blast at market in east kills 38

Latest News
An Afghan official says a suicide car bomber has killed at least 38 people in the country’s east.

Mohammad Reza Kharoti, an administration chief in the Urgun district of Paktika province, says the attack also wounded more than 40 others.

He says the bomber detonated his vehicle full of explosives near a mosque and a market on Tuesday. All the casualties are civilians.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

