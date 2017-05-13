Michelle Obama slams Donald Trump administration’s school lunch policy

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) Former US First Lady Michelle Obama. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama slammed President Donald Trump’s administration’s decision to scale back school meal nutritional requirements, the media reported. “You have to stop and think…why don’t you want our kids to have good food at school? What is wrong with you, and why is that a partisan issue?” Obama said on Friday night at the annual summit of the Partnership for a Healthier America, a non-profit that works with the private and public sectors to fight childhood obesity.

“Why would that be political?”, CNN quoted Obama as saying. Obama’s comments come a little over a week after Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue signed a proclamation that relaxes standards for the upcoming school year in three key areas: whole grains, salt and milk. Under the proclamation, states will be able to grant exemptions to schools experiencing hardship in meeting the 100 per cent whole-grain-rich standard. Schools will no longer need to hit the strictest target for lowering sodium in foods offered to students and meal programmes will be able to serve students 1 per cent flavoured milk instead of fat-free flavoured milk.

The policy change loosens school meal standards Obama advocated as First Lady through Let’s Move!, her signature public health campaign aimed at combating childhood obesity, reports CNN. Obama emphasised that it was important to make sure parents think about the importance of healthy school lunches. “Moms, think about this,” she said. “I don’t care what state you live in. Take me out of the equation; like me, don’t like me, but think about why someone is OK with your kids eating crap.”

Obama said she will continue to fight for the cause. “My commitment to these issues is real,” she said, adding “I picked this issue because there was deep passion for it as a mother. … I’m going to continue working on this.”

