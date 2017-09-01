Miami detective fatally shoots man during traffic stop

Miami-Dade police said in a news release that detectives with the Crime Suppression Team stopped a red Nissan on Wednesday night and conducted a routine records check. They learned that both men inside the vehicle had open arrest warrants. (BFMTV via AP) Miami-Dade police said in a news release that detectives with the Crime Suppression Team stopped a red Nissan on Wednesday night and conducted a routine records check. They learned that both men inside the vehicle had open arrest warrants. (BFMTV via AP)

A police detective fatally shot a man who authorities say tried to escape as he was being taken into custody following a traffic stop in Miami.

As detectives went back to the car to arrest the men, one of the suspects ran. One of the detectives followed him and after a confrontation, shots were fired.

Police say 27-year-old Rodderick Ford, who was black, died at a nearby hospital. The detectives weren’t injured.

The officer who shot Ford is a white, 17-year veteran of the department. He’s been placed on administrative duty while state officials investigate the shooting.

